New Models

2020 Isuzu mu-X hits the road with new styling and safety tweaks

28 May 2020 - 17:28 By Motoring Reporter
The new 2020 Isuzu mu-X gets a more aggressive face.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu on Thursday announced that it has treated its mu-X SUV to something of a refresh.

Styling enhancements were apparently at the top of the to-do list and as such this rugged seven-seater now sports a restyled front bumper and radiator grille, which along with those standard LED daytime running lights and bi-LED projector headlamps help lend this Isuzu a more dynamic visage.

Viewed in profile, you'll notice a fresh set of 18-inch gloss-black diamond-cut alloy wheels and two-tone silver and black roof rails.

Some of the highlights at the rear of the 2020 mu-X include new taillight clusters and revised bumper trim. 

On the inside of the cabin, Isuzu has applied piano-black finishes to the door switch bezels and trim panels, gear shift surround, as well as the centre stack that houses both the infotainment and climate control systems.

Steering wheel switches for the audio system, phone functions and cruise control are now black with a silver garnish.

There's also a brand new ambient lighting system built into the door panels - a nice, upmarket touch we think.

Finally, and on the safety side of things, the new 2020 mu-X comes fitted with Isuzu's Brake Override System previously seen in the D-Max bakkie. Linked to the ABS braking system, this clever electronic aid restricts accelerator input if the brakes are applied at the same time, thereby reducing the vehicle’s stopping distance in an emergency.

The 2020 Isuzu mu-X is now available at dealerships. Pricing starts from R630,400.

