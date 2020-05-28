2020 Isuzu mu-X hits the road with new styling and safety tweaks

Isuzu on Thursday announced that it has treated its mu-X SUV to something of a refresh.

Styling enhancements were apparently at the top of the to-do list and as such this rugged seven-seater now sports a restyled front bumper and radiator grille, which along with those standard LED daytime running lights and bi-LED projector headlamps help lend this Isuzu a more dynamic visage.

Viewed in profile, you'll notice a fresh set of 18-inch gloss-black diamond-cut alloy wheels and two-tone silver and black roof rails.

Some of the highlights at the rear of the 2020 mu-X include new taillight clusters and revised bumper trim.