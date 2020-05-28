New Models

Updated Kia Rio gets sophisticated new tech and mild-hybrid system

28 May 2020 - 07:30 By Phuti Mpyane
A facelift and a mild-hybrid system have been announced for the upgraded 2020 Kia Rio. Picture: SUPPLIED
A facelift and a mild-hybrid system have been announced for the upgraded 2020 Kia Rio. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia Motors has announced an upgrade for its Rio hatchback, and it’s a significant improvement.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to have changed much physically. The “tiger nose” grille is still there but narrower and it apes its newer cousins. LED headlamps, a lower, wider front bumper and new fog lamp housings also appear.

The cabin has been touched up with more premium materials and a larger, 20.3cm main display screen while the driver’s instrument cluster has grown brighter and larger. You can now customise the interior with an optional blue colour pack that decorates the seat bolsters, dashboard and door arm rests.

The GT-Line models get a black single-tone interior with white contrast piping and stitching on the seats and carbon-fibre effects.

Kia Motors SA says the spec mentioned above applies to European cars — local specifications will be communicated closer to the Rio’s local debut in the fourth quarter this year, including whether local models will have the  new-generation EcoDynamics+ powertrain, which pairs a 1.0l petrol turbo engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The engine features continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) technology for efficiency, and the mild-hybrid system reduces CO2 emissions by up to 10.7% by supplying electric power assistance to reduce engine load, and with regenerative braking.

The interior goes upmarket too, with larger, brighter screens. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior goes upmarket too, with larger, brighter screens. Picture: SUPPLIED

Added safety systems include forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) with pedestrian, vehicle and cyclist recognition; lane-keeping assist (LKA); driver-attention warning (DAW); and blind-spot collision warning (BCW). Furthermore, the Rio now offers several new active safety systems to enhance occupant safety.

Leading vehicle departure alert is also new and works if the driver stops the Rio in heavy traffic conditions by alerting them if the car in front moves away and the driver hasn’t noticed.

The Rio maintains the usual suite of safety items such as six airbags, stability control, and cornering brake control.

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI

The eighth generation of the hot hatch promises more refinement and better  handling
Motoring
6 days ago

Everything you need to know about the new 2020 Porsche 911 Targa

Porsche on Monday unveiled its all-new 911 Targa – the latest addition to the 992 model range that launched locally in 2019
Motoring
1 week ago

The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the first R1m hot-hatch

With 310kW this ballistic Benz is also the most powerful performance hatchback money can buy
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  2. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  3. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  4. French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union news
  5. REVIEW | The 2020 BMW M340i will rekindle your love of fast sedans Reviews

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X