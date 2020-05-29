Ford is bringing the Mustang Mach 1 back to life
Ford on Friday announced that the Mustang Mach 1 will be snarling back to life for the 2021 model year.
A nameplate that first emerged back when gas was cheap, sex safe and motorsport dangerous, the original 1969 Mach 1 quickly carved out a niche position within the Mustang lineup by offering customers not only strong performance but also much improved dynamics thanks to its GT handling suspension.
“Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models,” says Ted Ryan, heritage brand manager, Ford Archives. “From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move.”
According to a press release issued by Ford the new 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be powered by a high-revving 5.0-litre V8 motor. Unfortunately no other technical specs are detailed.
“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” says Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons.
“Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks and as the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang ever.”
According to Minesh Bhagaloo, GM Communications at Ford SA, it is unlikely that the new Mustang Mach 1 will make its way to our shores.