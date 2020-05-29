Ford is bringing the Mustang Mach 1 back to life

Ford on Friday announced that the Mustang Mach 1 will be snarling back to life for the 2021 model year.

A nameplate that first emerged back when gas was cheap, sex safe and motorsport dangerous, the original 1969 Mach 1 quickly carved out a niche position within the Mustang lineup by offering customers not only strong performance but also much improved dynamics thanks to its GT handling suspension.

“Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models,” says Ted Ryan, heritage brand manager, Ford Archives. “From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move.”