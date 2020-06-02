This is the all-new 2020 BMW 4 Series Coupé

BMW on Tuesday evening launched its all-new 4 Series Coupé to the world - and wow, does it ever have a pair of kidney grilles on it.

A stylistic hat-tip to the 2000C/CA/CS models from the mid-1960s, you can be sure that this design feature will polarise the opinion of car people everywhere. On the plus side, they do provide clear differentiation from the comparatively plain-Jane 3 Series (the 4 Series' more sensible four-door sister).

But those grilles are not the only things to have swollen on the new 4 Series Coupé. Dig through the press release and you'll find that its track has increased by 28mm at the front and 18mm at the rear. Measuring 4,768mm in length, it's 128mm longer too - 41mm of this can be found in the extended wheelbase, something that should translate to a better ride and improved stability. Height-wise, the new 4 Series is 57mm lower than the 3 Series.