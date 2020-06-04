Five things you need to know about the new 2020 Toyota Hilux
Toyota on Thursday unveiled its new 2020 Hilux. A subtle evolution of the current model that's been in production since 2015, here are a few things you should know about it.
1. More muscle from a powerful new engine
The 2020 Hilux benefits from a newly developed 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel motor developing 150kW and 500Nm. A real boon for towing and off-road applications, this extra urge has also improved the Hilux's accelerative performance. Indeed, Toyota claims that its much-loved bakkie will now scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 10-seconds. Expect a claimed average fuel consumption of 7.8l/100km and CO2 emissions of 204g/km.
Targeting the most demanding double-usage and leisure Hilux customers, the new 2.8-litre powertrain will be available in Extra Cab and Double Cab body styles, with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions mated to four-wheel drive.
The 2.4-litre turbodiesel and 2.7-litre petrol motor will carry on unchanged.
2. Enhanced driving manners both on and off the beaten path
While the Hilux retains its familiar body-on-frame architecture, Toyota has made some effort to improve its comfort and driveability. Consequently this new model sees a host of tweaks applied to its suspension and power steering systems. The suspension benefits from front and rear shock absorber tuning, improved leaf spring design as well as new bushings to combine a smoother ride with reduced impact when traversing rough terrain.
The Hilux's off-road credentials have been further enhanced by a new electronic function replicating the effect of a mechanical LSD (on 2WD models), the lowering of engine speed at idle from 850 to 680rpm and a tuned accelerator response for greater driver control. There's also an updated Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system and tyre angle monitor.
Finally, Hilux's one tonne payload and 3.5 tonne towing capability has now been expanded to all four-wheel drive body types (Single Cab, Extra Cab and Double Cab).
3. Taking tech to a new level
Inside the 2020 Hilux you will find a new eight-inch infotainment system that adopts mechanical buttons and dials for easier operation under all driving conditions. The enhanced multimedia system not only features faster software and screen response times but also incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
A 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument binnacle incorporates a digital speed readout, among other new functions.
An extensive equipment list includes smart entry and push-button start, satellite navigation, automatic climate control and front and rear parking sensors. A nine-speaker JBL sound system is available as an option but it's not yet known if this will be offered in SA.
A wide range of accessories will enable customers to further tailor their vehicles to their own work or leisure requirements. These include a resin sports bar, an electric aluminium roll cover, tailgate locking, a hardtop and a 12-volt deck-mounted power supply.
4. A bold new face
The snout of the 2020 Hilux has been totally redesigned and now sports a new three-dimensional radiator grille and front bumper treatment that gives it a welcome shot of extra visual menace. This styling exercise is further enhanced by the availability of newly-designed front and rear LED light clusters plus black 18-inch alloy wheels. Toyota is also offering three new shades of paint: Emotional Red II, Dark Blue and Oxide Bronze metallic.
5. No indication yet of when it will land in SA
Although we will be getting the new 2020 Hilux, Toyota South Africa on Thursday said that it was unable to provide us with a concrete date. It may be towards the end of the year but local timings are still very much in the air - you can thank Covid-19 for all the uncertainty.