Five things you need to know about the new 2020 Toyota Hilux

Toyota on Thursday unveiled its new 2020 Hilux. A subtle evolution of the current model that's been in production since 2015, here are a few things you should know about it.

1. More muscle from a powerful new engine

The 2020 Hilux benefits from a newly developed 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel motor developing 150kW and 500Nm. A real boon for towing and off-road applications, this extra urge has also improved the Hilux's accelerative performance. Indeed, Toyota claims that its much-loved bakkie will now scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 10-seconds. Expect a claimed average fuel consumption of 7.8l/100km and CO2 emissions of 204g/km.

Targeting the most demanding double-usage and leisure Hilux customers, the new 2.8-litre powertrain will be available in Extra Cab and Double Cab body styles, with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions mated to four-wheel drive.

The 2.4-litre turbodiesel and 2.7-litre petrol motor will carry on unchanged.