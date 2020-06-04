This is what you can expect from the new 2020 MINI Countryman

What began as a staggered approach of life cycle refurbishments for MINI ranges that debuted with the Cooper hatch, and was followed by the Clubman, have finally reached the largest MINI — the Countryman.

The refreshed Countryman takes a lot of cues introduced in its hatch cousins including a frontal redesign of the radiator grille and new LED bulbs for its familiar and interestingly shaped headlamps. It also benefits from the rear LED lights in Union Jack design.

As most consumers are attracted to the Countryman for its practicality fused with the brand’s fifties flower-power zeitgeist, the most crucial point is what they have done inside the 4,300mm long, 1,821mm wide and 1,557mm high SUV.

There’s a new digital cockpit display with a 12.7cm colour screen fitted as standard while the larger and circular 22.3cm main display is an option.

The car gets a sports leather steering wheel in all model variants while the leather trims and interior surfaces can be had in varied colour schemes and the Countryman also gets an updated MINI Connected function.

The Countryman retains a 2,670mm wheelbase for space for four to five with 450l cargo volume or 1,390l with the seats flipped down.