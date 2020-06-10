Ford launches adventurous new 2020 Figo Freestyle

Ford SA on Wednesday revealed its new Figo Freestyle: a trendy little crossover designed to challenge the Toyota Etios Cross, Volkswagen Polo Maxx and Renault Sandero Stepway.

Compared to the regular Ford Figo, the all-new Freestyle sports a raised ride height (190mm versus 174mm), which allows you to drive across slightly more rugged rural terrain.

Aside from increased ground clearance, the Figo Freestyle has also been sexed up with a SUV-inspired body kit that not only offers extra road presence but also added shielding from the elements: black plastic cladding on the wheel arches, rocker panels, as well as the front and rear bumpers have been designed to make your precious metalwork safe(r) from minor off-road hazards.

Bespoke double-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard, as are front and rear skid plates that apparently enhance underbody protection.

Another eye-catching addition is a pair of silver roof rails. These are actually fully functional on the Figo Freestyle and can – in conjunction with a roof rack – be used by more adventurous owners to carry bicycles, canoes and other outdoor paraphernalia.