2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupé get V8 power

Porsche on Friday announced that its new 2020 Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupé models have both been upgraded in the engine department.

Pop the bonnet and you'll notice that the old 3.6-litre V6 biturbo engine has been replaced by a new Porsche-developed 4.0-litre V8. Force-fed by two turbochargers, this unit pushes out 338kW and a whopping 620Nm worth of torque. Porsche claims that these figures will allow both models to sprint from zero to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds and onward to an unlimited top speed of 270km/h.

In keeping with this impressive performance, Porsche duly equipped its new Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupé models with a bespoke exhaust system designed to deliver a more aggressive timbre. You can also choose to fit an optional high frequency-tuned sports exhaust system. Identifiable via two centrally positioned oval tailpipes (the standard system has tailpipes exiting on the outer sides of the rear apron), it is offered exclusively in combination with the optional Lightweight Sports Package on the Cayenne GTS Coupé.