2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupé get V8 power
Porsche on Friday announced that its new 2020 Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupé models have both been upgraded in the engine department.
Pop the bonnet and you'll notice that the old 3.6-litre V6 biturbo engine has been replaced by a new Porsche-developed 4.0-litre V8. Force-fed by two turbochargers, this unit pushes out 338kW and a whopping 620Nm worth of torque. Porsche claims that these figures will allow both models to sprint from zero to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds and onward to an unlimited top speed of 270km/h.
In keeping with this impressive performance, Porsche duly equipped its new Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupé models with a bespoke exhaust system designed to deliver a more aggressive timbre. You can also choose to fit an optional high frequency-tuned sports exhaust system. Identifiable via two centrally positioned oval tailpipes (the standard system has tailpipes exiting on the outer sides of the rear apron), it is offered exclusively in combination with the optional Lightweight Sports Package on the Cayenne GTS Coupé.
On the chassis side of things you can expect enhanced handling thanks to a standard steel-spring suspension system that rides 20mm closer to the asphalt. It's bolstered by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM): an active dampening system that allows for even sportier driving characteristics on the limit. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also fitted as part of the package.
Customers looking for added dynamism can choose to specify the optional three-chamber air suspension, rear-axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilisation system.
Behind those gorgeous satin-gloss black 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, you'll find generously-sized grey cast iron brakes (390 x 38mm front, 358 x 28mm rear), fitted with red brake calipers. Both the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) systems are available as an option.
When it comes to exterior styling, the standard Sport Design package helps differentiate the new Cayenne GTS models from their lesser siblings. Highlights include LED headlights fitted with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) as well as a tinted LED tail light bar. Additionally the front air intakes, side window trims, tailpipes of the sports exhaust system and the model and Porsche logos on the rear tailgate are all finished in black.
Inside you will find liberal use of alcantara on the roof lining, seat centre panels, centre console armrests and doors. This is complemented by lots of dark-brushed aluminium. All Cayenne GTS models come standard with eight-way adjustable sports seats that offer optimal support for dynamic cornering due to the increased height of their side bolsters.
The new Cayenne GTS models will arrive in SA during the fourth quarter of 2020. Pricing will be confirmed in July.