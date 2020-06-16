All-new Nissan X-Trial breaks cover

The Nissan X-Trail (or the Rogue as it's know in the US) is popular here in SA and has been a successful model for the Japanese brand thanks to laudable practicality and uncomplicated and reliable mechanicals.

This week the company unveiled the latest Rogue in the US, as the third generation of the model that debuted back in the year 2000.

Much of the outgoing version’s appeal lay in the parameters of its being on par or cheaper than segment rivals while offering space for five or seven passengers. This makes it attractive above a raft of rivals that include five-seaters from Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Volkswagen. However the 2020 version has been shown in five-seat guise.

This latest model, though designed on a completely new and better refined platform, remains the same size as the outgoing mode with a wheel base of 2,705mm. But it’s 3.8cm shorter with a half a centimetre lower roofline. It’s a sign of times in the middleweight SUV population which are growing stockier and sportier.

It arrives wearing a fresher exterior design than its predecessor did. The prominent V-motion grille corporate look as found on other current Nissan products like the Micra is successfully implemented for a distinct, rugged yet premium crossover look.

The body features aerodynamic enhancements in the form of “3D” tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment, and underbody covering to manage air flow.

Overall it’s a more exciting and sharper look than ever before and should be more striking with a wide range of colour combinations, including — for the first time — five two-tone combinations.