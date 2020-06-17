Five things to know about the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Ford has shed more light on its new Mustang Mach 1: a performance-orientated version of its much-loved pony car that bridges the gap between the regular GT models and more hard-core Shelby offerings. Here are five things you need to know about it.
1: More horses under the hood
The Mach 1 comes fitted with a 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 357kW at a rather giddy 7,000rpm. This is matched to 570Nm worth of torque at an equally lofty 4,600rpm. Integrated into this engine are revised Shelby GT350 components including the intake manifold, oil filter adapter and engine oil cooler. The latter improves cooling by 50%.
For some context, the standard Mustang 5.0 GT model produces 331kW and 529Nm.
2: You can have it with a manual transmission
As it's built to appeal to driving 'purists', the Mach 1 comes fitted as standard with the same Tremec T-3160 six-speed manual transmission that's used in the Shelby GT350. Equipped with Ford's innovative rev-matching system, this transmission also benefits from a dual clutch pack (already seen in the Mustang GT) as well as a short-throw shifter.
The now familiar Ford 10-speed SelectShiftT automatic transmission is available as an option for those averse to three pedals. Here it features an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration that enables optimising torque capability, shift character and overall enhanced performance. A second air-to-oil cooler increases cooling capacity by 75%.
3: Trick suspension comes as part of the package
With great power comes great responsible. Apparently. This is why Ford has given the Mach 1 a far more performance orientated suspension set-up. Highlights include the latest MagneRide calibration, a stiffer steering I-shaft as well as revised EPAS mapping.
Drivers can also look forward to stiffer sway bars and front springs, a brake booster borrowed from the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 plus a rear subframe sporting stiffer bushings and a rear toe-link from the Shelby GT500. The split fitment wheels (9.5-inch front and 10-inch rear) come shod with sticky Michelin PS4 tyres.
4: Handling Package for added aerodynamic performance
The Handling Package — only available on the manual derivative — gives the Mach 1 an extra shot of downforce when driving at high speed. The Ford engineers achieved this by fitting a larger front splitter, new front wheel lip mouldings and a Magnetic swing spoiler with a Gurney flap. Finishing things off are a set of rear tire spats from the Shelby GT500.
5: Styling that echoes the original
The grille of the new Mach 1 hearkens back to the 1969 original with a deep 3D mesh, shark-nosed section and faux lamp elements. Flanking the fascia are new side grilles below each turn signal lamp. A low-gloss Magnetic pony badge is centred on the grille.
Satin Black side and hood stripes are included with reflective accent stripes in one of three colours: Red, White and Orange (Appearance Package only). Exterior colour options include Fighter Jet Gray (Appearance Package only), as well as Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red and Grabber Yellow.
According to Ford SA the new Mustang Mach 1 is not coming to our shores any time soon.