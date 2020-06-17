Five things to know about the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Ford has shed more light on its new Mustang Mach 1: a performance-orientated version of its much-loved pony car that bridges the gap between the regular GT models and more hard-core Shelby offerings. Here are five things you need to know about it.

1: More horses under the hood

The Mach 1 comes fitted with a 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 357kW at a rather giddy 7,000rpm. This is matched to 570Nm worth of torque at an equally lofty 4,600rpm. Integrated into this engine are revised Shelby GT350 components including the intake manifold, oil filter adapter and engine oil cooler. The latter improves cooling by 50%.

For some context, the standard Mustang 5.0 GT model produces 331kW and 529Nm.

2: You can have it with a manual transmission

As it's built to appeal to driving 'purists', the Mach 1 comes fitted as standard with the same Tremec T-3160 six-speed manual transmission that's used in the Shelby GT350. Equipped with Ford's innovative rev-matching system, this transmission also benefits from a dual clutch pack (already seen in the Mustang GT) as well as a short-throw shifter.

The now familiar Ford 10-speed SelectShiftT automatic transmission is available as an option for those averse to three pedals. Here it features an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration that enables optimising torque capability, shift character and overall enhanced performance. A second air-to-oil cooler increases cooling capacity by 75%.