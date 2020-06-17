New Models

New Range Rover Fifty celebrates a half century of off-road excellence

17 June 2020 - 11:30 By Motoring Reporter
The new limited-edition Range Rover Fifty. Only 1,970 units are being built.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover on Wednesday unveiled the Range Rover Fifty - a new special edition model built to celebrate the marque's 50th anniversary. Limited to just 1,970 units globally, the new Fifty is based on the ultra luxurious Range Rover Autobiography and comes equipped with an array of exclusive features to help it stand out, both on- and off-road.

The vehicle's exterior features a number of bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as a choice of two 22-inch wheel designs. It also wears badges inscribed with unique “Fifty” script created personally by Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, Prof Gerry McGovern OBE. This badging also appears throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

The Fifty will be available in both standard and long wheelbase derivatives with customers able to choose from one of four exterior colours: Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. In extremely limited numbers, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations is also offering the Fifty in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White.

Power train options include petrol, diesel and even a plug-in hybrid P400e version. 

The new Range Rover Fifty Special Edition is available to order in SA now.

