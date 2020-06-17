New Range Rover Fifty celebrates a half century of off-road excellence

Range Rover on Wednesday unveiled the Range Rover Fifty - a new special edition model built to celebrate the marque's 50th anniversary. Limited to just 1,970 units globally, the new Fifty is based on the ultra luxurious Range Rover Autobiography and comes equipped with an array of exclusive features to help it stand out, both on- and off-road.

The vehicle's exterior features a number of bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as a choice of two 22-inch wheel designs. It also wears badges inscribed with unique “Fifty” script created personally by Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, Prof Gerry McGovern OBE. This badging also appears throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970” centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.