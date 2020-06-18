2020 BMW M5 gets sharp new looks and chassis tweaks

Following the recent unveiling of the facelifted 5 Series sedan, BMW’s M5 and M5 Competition high-performance versions have also received a midlife update.

While power stays the same in Bavaria’s business athlete, there are a number of cosmetic and technology changes as well as a retuned chassis. The car has been updated to blend a business sedan’s everyday usability with high-performance sports car dynamics more effectively than ever, says BMW.

The styling tweak involves a redesigned kidney grille, bolder front apron with larger side intakes and newly designed LED headlights. The rear apron with large diffuser has also been restyled, as have the three-dimensional LED rear lights.

A new option of BMW Individual lights Shadowline adds a dark-tinted accent to the Adaptive LED Headlights and BMW Laserlight.

The more powerful M5 Competition comes with black styling details to identify it as the elite model. Darth Vader’s favourite colour is applied to the kidney grille surround, the mesh on the M gills, the side mirrors, the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid and the tailpipes of the M Sport exhaust system.

Inside, the central display has been increased in size to make it easier to keep an eye on the many functions, and there’s a simplified operation to choose different settings for the engine, suspension, steering and M xDrive system. Inherited from the BMW M8, two new buttons on the centre console provide more direct access to various readouts in the instrument cluster and head-up display.

Featuring new shock absorbers from the BMW M8 Gran Coupé and a retuned chassis, the BMW M5 Competition gets improved handling at the limit as well as a more comfortable ride, via Variable Damper Control (VDC) that offers Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes.

Bumps and ruts in the road are passed to passengers to a lesser degree without blunting the car’s sporting edge, says BMW.