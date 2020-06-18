Mercedes-AMG unleashes new E63 S
First BMW released its newly fettled M5. Now Mercedes-AMG has taken the covers off its freshly facelifted E63 S. Yep, it's a veritable feast for fans of mid-sized uber-saloons.
Much like its Munich rival, the 2020 E63 S (we don't get the "regular" E63 here in SA) hits the road sans any changes in the engine department. Pop that "power-domed" bonnet and you'll be met with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 450kW and 850Nm worth of planet-slowing torque. This muscle is sent via a nine-speed MCT Speedshift transmission to all four wheels for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds. Maximum speed? Well, in the case of the E63 S, you're looking at an electronically limited 300km/h.
The world's "driving enthusiasts" will do doubt be pleased to hear that Mercedes' 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system is naturally rear-biased and can, when put into Drift Mode, leave the front axle totally out of the equation. A fantastic feature, then, for the occasional track day or impressing your mates with plumes of expensive tyre smoke.
So, I hear you ask, what has actually changed on the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S?
Well, the most notable differences are actually worn on the car's exterior. Like up front, where a brand new set of LED headlamps flank a gaping "Panamericana" radiator grille. The front bumper has also received something of a makeover, resulting in an E63 S that looks somewhat more subdued than its predecessor did.
Viewed in profile you'll notice new 20-inch wheels (a tasteful five-spoke design available in either matte black or high-gloss grey), while from the back the standout feature is the move from vertical to horizontal taillights.
You'll also find trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes set either side of a new air-diffuser finished off in gloss black.
Mercedes is giving customers the choice of three racy new exterior colours: Brilliant Blue Magno, Graphite Grey Metallic and High-Tech Silver Metallic.
On the inside of the new E63 S, you'll discover the latest iteration of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, as well as that lovely new AMG Performance steering wheel.
Finally, in an attempt to win broader appeal, the Mercedes-AMG engineers made a few tweaks to the suspension of the new E63 S in order to achieve a slightly softer and more absorbent ride.
From revised elastokinematics to a thorough reworking of the car's complex multi-chamber air suspension system, you can expect this BMW M5 rival to handle our scabby everyday roads with much more poise and polish than it did before.
While pricing is yet to be confirmed, you can expect the new Mercedes-AMG 63 S to touchdown in SA towards the end of 2020.