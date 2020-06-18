Mercedes-AMG unleashes new E63 S

First BMW released its newly fettled M5. Now Mercedes-AMG has taken the covers off its freshly facelifted E63 S. Yep, it's a veritable feast for fans of mid-sized uber-saloons.

Much like its Munich rival, the 2020 E63 S (we don't get the "regular" E63 here in SA) hits the road sans any changes in the engine department. Pop that "power-domed" bonnet and you'll be met with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 450kW and 850Nm worth of planet-slowing torque. This muscle is sent via a nine-speed MCT Speedshift transmission to all four wheels for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds. Maximum speed? Well, in the case of the E63 S, you're looking at an electronically limited 300km/h.

The world's "driving enthusiasts" will do doubt be pleased to hear that Mercedes' 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system is naturally rear-biased and can, when put into Drift Mode, leave the front axle totally out of the equation. A fantastic feature, then, for the occasional track day or impressing your mates with plumes of expensive tyre smoke.