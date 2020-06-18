New Mazda BT-50 bows in, boasting Isuzu DNA

Much like the Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi Triton and Volkswagen Amarok, including cushy high-end versions of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, Mazda’s BT-50 is positioned more as a luxury and leisure bakkie.

But it’s also a proper working vehicle and the latest iteration has been revealed. The old BT-50 was the last vestige of a 41-year marriage between Ford and Mazda which ended in 2015.

They share nothing as Mazda steps into a new matrimonial agreement with fellow Japanese brand Isuzu. Both brands will craft out their D-Max and BT-50 using the same chassis and engines.

Both will be built alongside one another at Isuzu’s manufacturing plant in Thailand atop Isuzu’s new bakkie platform, though each has its own distinctive look and, in the case of the Mazda, has been altered to reflect the brand’s signature Kodo-Soul of Motion design language.

Everything from dashboard, steering wheel, seats and centre console is said to have been redesigned for comfort, luxury and good ergonomics. It will feature a 22.8cm touch-operated infotainment screen.

The previous Ford coalition gifted the BT-50 with Ford’s 2.2-litre four-cylinder and the powerful 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel engines. This time it debuts with a new Isuzu-developed 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel heart with 140kW and 450Nm.