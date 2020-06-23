BMW announces new 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition

When BMW’s new 8 Series coupe and cabriolet were launched, they debuted the brand’s take on the GT genre of laid-back driving with a big appetite for gathering miles.

However, BMW fused its titanic GT cars with genuine track ability, and there’s now a four-door Gran Coupe sedan built with all the sporting sauce of its two-door cousins. So far there have only been two official special editions of the 8 Series since debut: the First Edition, of which only 400 were made worldwide and featuring BMW Individual touches, and the one-of-a-kind BMW M850i Night Sky Edition.

Now the German brand has announced that from September it will produce a third special edition: the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition.

It’s given character by gold accentuation lines that run from the front apron to the side skirts, and on into the rear apron on a body that is finished in Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic, and supplemented by extended BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line features. These consist of black brake calipers, gold exterior mirror caps, an M rear spoiler exclusive to the BMW 8 Series Coupé and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in a double-spoke design.