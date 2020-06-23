BMW announces new 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition
When BMW’s new 8 Series coupe and cabriolet were launched, they debuted the brand’s take on the GT genre of laid-back driving with a big appetite for gathering miles.
However, BMW fused its titanic GT cars with genuine track ability, and there’s now a four-door Gran Coupe sedan built with all the sporting sauce of its two-door cousins. So far there have only been two official special editions of the 8 Series since debut: the First Edition, of which only 400 were made worldwide and featuring BMW Individual touches, and the one-of-a-kind BMW M850i Night Sky Edition.
Now the German brand has announced that from September it will produce a third special edition: the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition.
It’s given character by gold accentuation lines that run from the front apron to the side skirts, and on into the rear apron on a body that is finished in Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic, and supplemented by extended BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line features. These consist of black brake calipers, gold exterior mirror caps, an M rear spoiler exclusive to the BMW 8 Series Coupé and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in a double-spoke design.
Adding to the already high list of amenities are black BMW Individual Merino leather trimmed seats with the “Edition Golden Thunder” inscription embroidered on the front headrests, a BMW Individual Alcantara Anthracite roof liner and aluminium mesh effect gold trim.
An edition emblem appears on the centre console while clear glass effect is found on selected controls and it gets the premium Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.
The Golden Thunder Edition will be available in coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe form, while the thunder is provided by regular engines in the 840i, 840d xDrive and BMW M850i xDrive.
This specific 8 Series model will not be availed in SA - but in other BMW special edition news, the company informs us that owners of the BMW 8 Series First Edition, of which only five units were allocated to SA, will start receiving their cars this week.