PODCAST | New Toyota Corolla sedan is good-looking but thirsty

23 June 2020 - 20:10 By Motoring Reporter
The new Corolla is available in three derivatives, with a choice of 1.8 or 2.0-litre petrol engines.
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. They touch on all the latest industry news and also talk about what cars they've been driving.

Denis and Brenwin have both enjoyed the new Toyota Corolla sedan, while Thomas has been having a ball in the Suzuki Swift Sport. The team also discusses the ins and outs of car auctions, as well as Ford's new sim racing competition that starts on June 29.

