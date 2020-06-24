Five things to know about the new 2020 Renault Megane R.S 300

The new and ultra high-performance Renault Megane R.S 300 is now available in SA. Here are five things you need to know about it.

1: An engine tuned to deliver more power

The R.S 300 is fitted with the same 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor that is used in the R.S 280 Cup. Except here the Renault engineers have tweaked it to deliver 221kW - an increase of 16kW. Maximum torque has swelled too. The manual R.S 300 twists out 400Nm (+10Nm) while the EDC-equipped version makes an impressive 420Nm (+30Nm).