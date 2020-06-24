Five things to know about the new 2020 Renault Megane R.S 300
The new and ultra high-performance Renault Megane R.S 300 is now available in SA. Here are five things you need to know about it.
1: An engine tuned to deliver more power
The R.S 300 is fitted with the same 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor that is used in the R.S 280 Cup. Except here the Renault engineers have tweaked it to deliver 221kW - an increase of 16kW. Maximum torque has swelled too. The manual R.S 300 twists out 400Nm (+10Nm) while the EDC-equipped version makes an impressive 420Nm (+30Nm).
2: Extra fiery performance
Thanks to the extra power and torque on tap the R.S 300 is properly quick in a straight line. Equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox it will rocket from 0-100km/h in 5.7-seconds. Renault claims that it will reach a maximum speed of 260km/h. The six-speed EDC version matches the manual's zero-to-100 dash time but tops out at 255km/h.
3: A sharper chassis and a more engaging drive
The R.S 300 benefits from the Cup chassis that sports a stiffer suspension system with bespoke hydraulic compression stops. There's also a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential that allows for superior traction and cornering performance. This range-topping Megane carries over Renault's somewhat controversial 4Control four-wheel steering system that continues to polarise opinion. The front brakes feature special bi-material discs and high-performance Brembo calipers that are just begging for a track day.
4: Much show to match the go
Renault has given its R.S 300 some racy exterior features to help it stand out from its lesser Megane siblings. Some of the highlights include a distinctive Sport front bumper with F1 blade technology, model-specific rear air diffuser and huge 19-inch Jerez Triple Tone alloy wheels shod with Bridgestone Potenza S001 tyres. Inside you'll find bespoke Recaro bucket seats that provide optimum levels of lateral support during bouts of hard driving. You also get an alcantara steering wheel plus a Zamac Aluminium gear knob.
5: It's, erm, rather expensive
Blame Covid-19, blame the exchange rate but the new 2020 Renault Megane R.S 300 comes stuck to an eye-wateringly high price tag. The manual is R774,900 while the EDC version will set you back a staggering R799,900. For some context the Golf GTI TCR is priced at R669,000 while the sublime Honda Civic Type R weighs in at R741,900. Even a base-spec BMW M135 comes in slightly cheaper than the French hatch at R763,300.