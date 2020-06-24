Three feisty new models to look forward to

LEXUS IS

The fourth-generation version of the BMW 3-Series-fighting Japanese sedan is on the way. Hard to believe the IS nameplate is two decades old this year – and what a far cry the latest iteration is from the original.

Aesthetically, the revisions compared to the outgoing car are rather obvious. From the dramatic pleats and aggressive stance, to the in-your-face grille executed in a way that only Lexus can, it certainly makes a statement.

In an era where automated technology is at the fore, self-proclaimed driving enthusiasts may take heart in hearing that Lexus sought to focus especially on the person behind the wheel. According to chief engineer Naoki Kobayashi, the mandate was to develop a “car that excelled in communicating with the driver”.