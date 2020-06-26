America's best-selling vehicle becomes a cybertruck with a familiar face

Ford Motor Co on Thursday unveiled the next generation of its F-150 pickup in an online event, showing a truck with a familiar look but that incorporates the car maker's new strategy for profiting from software and connectivity.

The new F-150 and the soon-to-launch Mach-E electric SUV will be the first Ford vehicles equipped with electronic systems that allow for extensive over-the-air software upgrades. Rival Tesla Inc pioneered the use of smartphone-style updates to improve vehicles and generate revenue long after the sale. General Motors Co has launched comparable technology on several vehicles.

Now the F-150, part of the best-selling line of vehicles in the US with annual sales equivalent to Tesla's current volume, will bring upgradeable, fully connected vehicle technology to the mainstream market. Ford will offer a hybrid version of the F-150. An electric model is expected within two years.

The new F-150's design does not shock like the Tesla Cybertruck, with an exterior hard to distinguish from the current model. When it launches this autumn, the truck will aim for traditional buyers in the US heartland, down to the American flag stamped into the dashboard.