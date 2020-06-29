Hot hatch wars: Toyota reportedly plans a Corolla GR to take on Golf GTI

The rumour mill is in high gear with reports, or hopes, that Toyota will introduce a high-performance GR Corolla that would do battle with the likes of the VW Golf GTI.

A US website points to an “Upcoming Vehicles” tab on the automaker's local website which mentions an upcoming “GR Hot Hatch.”

The desires for a GR Corolla stem from the Japanese brand’s resurgence after Toyota kicked off with the GR Supra, and recently followed by the GR Yaris.

The fact that the company has reportedly trademarked the GR Corolla name indicates that the firm’s new urge to spruce up its portfolio of road cars with a fresher edge will materialise in a high-performance GR Corolla variant to compete with the Golf GTI/R, Honda Civic Type R and Focus ST/RS.

GR stands for Gazoo Racing, and it’s the official name used by Toyota to brand its motorsport exploits, which include competing in the World Rally Championship with a GR Yaris, World Endurance Championship with the GR Super Sport TS050 Hybrid racer, FIA GT Championship with the GR Supra, and the Dakar Rally with the GR Hilux.