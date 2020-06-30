Audi shows refreshed Q5 SUV featuring new styling cues

When manufacturers started selling SUVs in droves, it signalled a new thinking in urban mobility that has turned out resilient to the detriment of other categories.

Audi is one of the early adopters of the genre, and the Q5 was its second offering to the new world order after the larger Q7 arrived on the scene back in 2005.

It’s still the core model of the brand’s SUV ranges, and outsells the smaller Q3 and Q2 models, and the company has introduced a facelifted model.

It’s a mid-life upgrade, but it’s a significant overhaul of the Q5 launched here in 2017.

Audi has treated it to its new design language that debuted with the new A1 and A3. There are two new colours, ultra blue and district green, a smattering of new tech and Sport, S line, Vorsprung and Edition One grade walks.

Redesigned LED daytime running lights now flank standard fitment matrix LED headlamps while the rear light clusters can be optioned with the latest generation of playful OLED lights first seen on the Q8 coupe. The Singleframe grille is now shallower and wider than before.

The new Q5 is 19mm longer due to larger bumpers. The 2,820mm wheelbase remains unchanged and the interior benefits from a sliding rear bench and a boot ranging from 550 to 1,550 litres. A power tailgate is available as an option.

A two-section dashboard with a larger 25.4cm touchscreen MMI display greets passengers. Opt for MMI navigation Plus and the full spectrum Audi Virtual Cockpit which includes a 31.3cm of a display field is availed.