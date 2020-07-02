Meet the Kia Picanto 'panelvan'

Kia Motors SA has made a light delivery vehicle out of the most unlikely car: a tiny 1.0-litre hatchback.

The newly-launched Picanto Runner is described as a compact and cost-effective urban delivery vehicle offering all Picanto’s regular conveniences, combined with the practicality of a functional load bay. It’s a cheaper alternative to service providers that don’t necessarily require the bigger space of traditional delivery vehicles.

The Runner is a regular entry-level Picanto Start that’s been converted into a “van” by removing the rear seats to create a flat loading area with 820 litres of space and a payload of up to 350kg.

It doesn’t provide much more loading area than a regular Picanto that has its rear seats folded down, but the Runner earns its delivery-vehicle stripes by also having sturdy metal cargo dividers to separate the cargo from the front seats, and laminated rear windows to keep loads out of sight and less likely to crash through the glass.