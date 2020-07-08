Five things to know about the new 2020 Ford Tourneo Custom
Ford on Wednesday announced a raft of improvements to its 2020 Ford Tourneo Custom range including two brand new diesel-powered model derivatives. Here are five things you can look forward to in this revitalised people-mover.
1: Smoother shifting with a slick new gearbox
For the first time ever the Tourneo Custom can be had with a six-speed automatic transmission that promises better fuel consumption and improved highway manners. Already used in the popular Ranger 2.2 and 3.2-litre models this gearbox is available exclusively on the new Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Trend and Limited model derivatives.
It offers conventional automatic shifting in “Drive,” as well as “Sport” mode for more responsive performance. Additionally, “Manual” mode with SelectShift gives the driver control over the gearshift points, which is particularly useful when towing.
2: Cleaner burning 2.0-litre Single Turbo engines with AdBlue technology
These exciting new automatic derivatives come mated to Ford's advanced 2.0-litre Single Turbo diesel engines. In the 2.0 SiT Trend this motor has been tuned to deliver 96kW and 385Nm worth of torque. The range-topping 2.0 SiT Limited model produces 136kW and 415Nm. Both variations of this engine use Ford's smart AdBlue technology, which basically uses a non-toxic urea/water-based solution to convert nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in the exhaust gas into eco-friendly nitrogen and water.
3: A revamped and more stylish interior
The interior of the Tourneo Custom has been treated to something of an overhaul and as such features a striking new dashboard and instrument panel. The former employs tactile soft-touch plastics as well as stylish chrome and piano-black accents. You'll also find a new three-spoke steering wheel that sports a simplified and improved control layout for the audio, telephony and cruise control functions.
Ford's advanced Sync 3 infotainment system comes fitted as standard in the flagship Limited model. Linked to an eight-inch touchscreen it is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the Trend Automatic, a four-inch screen is supplied, using a simpler version of the Sync 3 system.
On both systems, a total of eight USB ports are located throughout the cabin for charging mobile devices. An integrated 230-volt power socket is available as an optional item to power various devices, such as laptop computers, while on the move.
4: Safety is a priority
To keep you, your passengers and your cargo safe the Tourneo Custom comes equipped with an array of standard active safety features. These include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Roll-Over Mitigation (ROM), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Emergency Brake Assist (EBA). The new automatic Trend and Limited models also get Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) that alerts the driver as soon as any tyre deflation is detected.
While comprehensively equipped as standard, these newcomers can be bolstered with additional safety systems such as front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, Lane Keeping Aid and Lane Departure Warning.
Customers can also specify the Blind Spot Detection System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert and trailer coverage as well as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The enhanced lighting package adds HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights.
5: Pricing confirmed
The new Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Trend costs R700,200 while the 2.0 SiT Limited will set you back R740,900. Both come standard with Ford Protect, which comprises a four-year/120,000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A six-year/90,000km service plan is also included.