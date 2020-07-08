Five things to know about the new 2020 Ford Tourneo Custom

Ford on Wednesday announced a raft of improvements to its 2020 Ford Tourneo Custom range including two brand new diesel-powered model derivatives. Here are five things you can look forward to in this revitalised people-mover.

1: Smoother shifting with a slick new gearbox

For the first time ever the Tourneo Custom can be had with a six-speed automatic transmission that promises better fuel consumption and improved highway manners. Already used in the popular Ranger 2.2 and 3.2-litre models this gearbox is available exclusively on the new Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Trend and Limited model derivatives.

It offers conventional automatic shifting in “Drive,” as well as “Sport” mode for more responsive performance. Additionally, “Manual” mode with SelectShift gives the driver control over the gearshift points, which is particularly useful when towing.

2: Cleaner burning 2.0-litre Single Turbo engines with AdBlue technology

These exciting new automatic derivatives come mated to Ford's advanced 2.0-litre Single Turbo diesel engines. In the 2.0 SiT Trend this motor has been tuned to deliver 96kW and 385Nm worth of torque. The range-topping 2.0 SiT Limited model produces 136kW and 415Nm. Both variations of this engine use Ford's smart AdBlue technology, which basically uses a non-toxic urea/water-based solution to convert nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in the exhaust gas into eco-friendly nitrogen and water.