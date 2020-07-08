Mercedes shows the high-tech interior of new S-Class
New generation luxury sedan will have a 3D driver display and up to three screens in the rear
Where do you improve when you already make one of the world’s best luxury cars?
With the upcoming new W223 S-Class to be launched in September, Mercedes has revealed a highly digitised cabin with up to five touchscreens and a 3D driver display.
The new luxury sedan will be even more focused on rear seat passengers than its W222 predecessor, given that many S-Class owners tend to be chauffeur driven.
Passengers in the rear will have the same extensive infotainment and comfort features as the driver and front passenger, says Mercedes, and have access to up to three touchscreens and a variety of different control options such as MBUX Interior Assist or the voice control assistant "Hey Mercedes".
No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), says the German carmaker.
The second generation of this learn-capable system now has its debut in the new S-Class in an interior that is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides.
“Brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier,” says a Mercedes spokesman.
“The human factor is always the central consideration. The possibilities for personalisation and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. This certainly applies in the rear, but also for the driver. For example, the new 3D driver display allows a spatial view at the touch of a button for the first time. A real three-dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses.”
The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is capable of even more dialogue and certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes”.
Alongside the classic entry of a PIN, a new authentication method uses fingerprint, face and voice recognition to allow access to individual settings or verification of digital payment processes from the vehicle.
The car will also have an optional head-up display with augmented reality (AR) support for navigation.
MBUX networks a wide range of vehicle systems and sensor data, including an exit warning function that uses cameras to recognise that an occupant wants to leave the vehicle. If another car is approaching in the blind spot, the active ambient lighting becomes part of the exit warning system and flashes red.
MBUX Interior Assist checks whether the child seat is correctly attached to the front passenger seat.
“Our overarching goal is to offer the utmost in comfort, personalization and convenience for our customers,” says Sajjad Khan, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz AG, CASE.
“Through even more ease of use, our customers gain extra time and added value. This goes beyond just displays and voice control. My MBUX now becomes the spinal cord or even the central brain of the vehicle.”
This is the first of a three-part teaser campaign for the new S-Class ahead of its world premiere later this year. Part 2 on July 29 will give details on safety and comfort, and the final part on August 12 will focus on the luxurious interior.