Mercedes shows the high-tech interior of new S-Class

Where do you improve when you already make one of the world’s best luxury cars?

With the upcoming new W223 S-Class to be launched in September, Mercedes has revealed a highly digitised cabin with up to five touchscreens and a 3D driver display.

The new luxury sedan will be even more focused on rear seat passengers than its W222 predecessor, given that many S-Class owners tend to be chauffeur driven.

Passengers in the rear will have the same extensive infotainment and comfort features as the driver and front passenger, says Mercedes, and have access to up to three touchscreens and a variety of different control options such as MBUX Interior Assist or the voice control assistant "Hey Mercedes".

No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), says the German carmaker.