New Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos hides a secret message

A special limited edition Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos with a hidden message has been announced. The two-door coupé with the footprint of a small yacht is fettled with poetic embodiments of artistry that’s illustrated secretly for eventual owners to discover.

Rolls-Royce has put on ciphers to decipher, starting on the Wraith’s Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament with its base engraved with green enamel details. Painted in Delphic Gray, which has blue and green flakes, the secret code is also embroidered into the headrests and this continues on the metal dash fascia.

The starlight headliner that usually mimics a clear night takes the pattern of a hi-tech digital web inside the roof and it is also wild green.

Physically the new Kryptos Edition, which is limited to just 50 units globally, is separated from the regular Wraith range through newly designed bumper inserts. No technical information is made available and this Wraith is likely to use the regular 6.6l V12 engine for muscle.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “The brilliant and creative minds of our Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective have excelled once again, creating an extraordinarily contemporary and compelling iteration of Wraith.

"The Wraith Kryptos Collection, on first glance, is a statement of dynamism. On closer examination, a series of messages are hidden behind a unique Rolls-Royce cipher. I look forward to seeing whether any of our clients will crack the code!”