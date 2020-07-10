The 350km/h Sián Roadster is Lamborghini’s most powerful car yet

The Aventator-based Sián was unveiled in September 2019 as Lamborghini’s first hybrid production car, and now it’s been joined by a drop-top version with 350km/h of hair-ruffling pace.

Sián in local Bolognese dialect means "flash" or "lightning" and denotes the Italian sports car maker’s move into electrification.

Like the hardtop coupé model, the limited-edition Roadster pairs a 577kW petrol V12 engine with a 48 volt electric motor that supplies an additional 25kW for a total output of 602kW, and the pace is suitably electrifying: the mid-engined two-seater is claimed to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in under 2.9 seconds.

The electric motor not only provides improved performance with more immediate response, but gives the car the ability to carry out low speed manoeuvres such as reversing and parking with electric power.

Storing the electric power is a supercapacitor that’s three times more powerful than a lithium-ion battery of the same weight and three times lighter. It also has a brake regeneration system.