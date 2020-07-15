10 things to know about the new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

1. A totally bespoke powerplant

Pop that lightweight carbon-fibre bonnet and your eyes will be met by a special and ultra high-performance version of Mercedes' venerable 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor.

Now featuring a flat-plane crank (the sort of engine architecture that's usually the reserve of cars built by McLaren and Ferrari) for improved throttle response throughout the rev range, this new dry-sumped M178 'LS2' engine also benefits from more aggressive camshafts plus a revised intake and exhaust system. Topped off bigger turbochargers it produces 537kW and 800Nm of torque - the latter between 2,000 and 6,000rpm.

All this muscle is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an upgraded version of the seven-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission already used in the 'lesser' AMG GT R. Re-engineered with slightly modified gear ratios, this robust unit boasts enhanced cooling for improved track endurance. Mercedes has also increased the limits of shift performance and reduced response times making it better suited to circuit driving. Linking this transmission to the engine is a new carbon-fibre torque tube that, tipping the scales at a svelte 13.9kg, is 40% lighter than the one doing duty in the standard AMG GT.