New Models

Kia Seltos range bolstered by new diesel engine

16 July 2020 - 07:53 By Motoring Reporter
The Kia Seltos is now available in thrifty diesel guise. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Kia Seltos is now available in thrifty diesel guise. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia SA has announced a new trio of 1.5l CRDI diesel-powered derivatives for the local Seltos line-up.

The compact SUV, which was launched here in November in petrol models to compete against the likes of VW’s T-Cross and Ford’s EcoSport, can now be ordered with a new-generation 1,493cc common-rail direct injection diesel engine.

It delivers 86kW and 250Nm which should give it perky tractability and better overall fuel consumption figures than the 1.6l petrol and 1.4l petrol turbo versions.

The output allows it to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 11.5 seconds and onto a maximum speed of 176km/h.

It’s available in two specification levels. Entry level EX models which are available with a six-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission get air conditioning, automatic headlight control, electric side mirrors with integrated indicators, cloth upholstery, steering wheel-mounted remote controls, electric windows, cruise control, Bluetooth, voice recognition and a 20.3cm colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard equipment.

The Seltos offers one of the largest cabins in its class and has an impressive array of safety and convenience features as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Seltos offers one of the largest cabins in its class and has an impressive array of safety and convenience features as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safety and convenience items are six airbags, ABS brakes, EBD and a reverse camera.

The more luxurious EX+ models which are offered exclusively with the six-speed automatic transmission gain leather upholstery, an auto-folding mirror function and an armrest console with storage for front passengers. The EX+ grade also benefits from ESC and Hill-start Assist Control.

The new Kia Seltos models come with a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan as standard.

Pricing

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDI EX Manual — R410,995

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDI EX Automatic — R428,995

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDI EX+ Automatic — R446,995

Everything you need to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross

Compact crossover slots below the Rav4 to offer practicality at a lower price
Motoring
45 minutes ago

REVIEW | The 2020 Renault Triber can barely move out of its own shadow

Commercially, the Renault Kwid has proven to be a runaway success. That is undisputable – with the impressive sales figures as concrete support. ...
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Hyundai Venue

Join Ignition TV presenter Brenwin Naidu for a quick review of the Hyundai Venue - South Korea's answer to the immensely popular Volkswagen T-Cross
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  2. These are the 10 best-selling used hatchbacks in SA Features
  3. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  4. Former Fiat engineer aims to put the brakes on Covid-19 news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The Porsche Taycan is a spellbinding feat of electric mobility First Drives

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X