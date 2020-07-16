Porsche launches its new 427kW 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet
Porsche on Wednesday unveiled its new 911 Turbo: a slightly less powerful but more “affordable” alternative to the flagship Turbo S model that was launched in March.
Available in both Coupe and Cabriolet form, the Turbo is equipped with the exact same 3,745cc twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine that's fitted to the Turbo S. Except in this application it has been slightly detuned to deliver 427kW (down 51kW) and 750Nm (down 50Nm) worth of torque. If you think these reductions have had a negative impact on performance, well, you'd be mistaken: Porsche claims that the Turbo will romp to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds (vs 2.7 in the Turbo S) and achieve a maximum speed of 320km/h (the Turbo S will reach 330km/h). There's really not that much between them.
Besides a drop in the power, the Turbo model also ships sans the PCCB brake package and PDCC hydraulic active anti-roll stabilisation system that come standard on the Turbo S. They are, however, available as options if you wish. Matrix LED headlamps have also been omitted as have the centre-locking alloy wheels, which kind of makes more sense on a street car. For the first time ever the Turbo model can be fitted with an optional sports exhaust.
Turbo S features that stay include the active aero system as well as Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive and an eight-speed PDK transmission.
From launch, customers can choose between two chassis variants. The standard PASM chassis offers a greater spread between sportiness and comfort and as such should suit most people's needs. Those looking for an extra shot of driving dynamism can opt for the firmer and electronically controlled sports chassis that rides 10mm lower to the ground.
Porsche is also offering the option of two unique packages aimed to enhance both the performance and appearance of the new 911 Turbo. First up is the Lightweight Design package that, through the fitment of feathery bucket seats, the exclusion of rear seats and less sound-deadening material, helps shave 30kg off the car's kerb weight. The Sports package features the 911 Turbo Sport Design package as well as additional features in Black and in Carbon – not to mention Exclusive Design tail lights.
These range-topping 911 models have always been known for their increased levels of luxury and as such the cabin of the new Turbo stays true to its lineage. In addition to the standard 10.9-inch PCM touchscreen infotainment system, you'll find electric 14-way sports seats, the Sport Chrono package, a GT sports steering wheel with shift paddles, multifunction and mode switches as well as the powerful Bose Surround Sound System.
Numerous options are available for further personalisation, including Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition, Night Vision Assist, Surround View and the Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.
The new Porsche 911 Turbo models will be available in SA at the end of 2020. Pricing starts at R3,389,000 for the coupe model and R3,589,000 for the cabriolet.