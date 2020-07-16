Porsche launches its new 427kW 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet

Besides a drop in the power, the Turbo model also ships sans the PCCB brake package and PDCC hydraulic active anti-roll stabilisation system that come standard on the Turbo S. They are, however, available as options if you wish. Matrix LED headlamps have also been omitted as have the centre-locking alloy wheels, which kind of makes more sense on a street car. For the first time ever the Turbo model can be fitted with an optional sports exhaust.

Turbo S features that stay include the active aero system as well as Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive and an eight-speed PDK transmission.

From launch, customers can choose between two chassis variants. The standard PASM chassis offers a greater spread between sportiness and comfort and as such should suit most people's needs. Those looking for an extra shot of driving dynamism can opt for the firmer and electronically controlled sports chassis that rides 10mm lower to the ground.

Porsche is also offering the option of two unique packages aimed to enhance both the performance and appearance of the new 911 Turbo. First up is the Lightweight Design package that, through the fitment of feathery bucket seats, the exclusion of rear seats and less sound-deadening material, helps shave 30kg off the car's kerb weight. The Sports package features the 911 Turbo Sport Design package as well as additional features in Black and in Carbon – not to mention Exclusive Design tail lights.