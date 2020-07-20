Six things you need to know about the new Land Rover Defender 110
The new Land Rover Defender 110 is now available in South Africa.
Bold, rugged and capable of holding its own over almost all terrains, here are six things you need to know about this exciting new Brit.
1: More than enough space for any adventure
Everyone's needs are different, which is why the Land Rover Defender 110 is available in a choice of either five, six or 5+2 seating configurations.
Load space ranges from 1,075 litres behind the second row, to a gear-swallowing 2,380 litres with the seats folded. So whether you're lugging around people or luggage, you can be sure that the Defender 110 will have your stowage needs covered.
A more compact short-wheelbase Defender 90 model, with seating for up to six persons, is scheduled for South African introduction early in 2021.
2: Three engine derivatives from launch
Defender 110 models can be had with three different engines, the most powerful being the flagship 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder P400 petrol featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology with outputs of 294kW and 550Nm.
Customers can also choose between a smaller petrol engine in the form of the 2.0-litre turbocharged P300 (221kW and 400Nm) or the more frugal 2.0-litre turbodiesel D240 that develops 177kW and 430Nm.
All engine derivatives come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
3: It promises to deliver off-road
To ensure optimal performance off the beaten track all Defender 110 models come fitted as standard with permanent all-wheel drive, a low-range transfer case and centre differential. An active locking rear differential is available as an option.
This rugged drivetrain is complemented by world-class off road geometry that sees ground clearance of up to 291mm and maximum suspension articulation of 500mm. The Defender 110’s approach, breakover and departure angles are 38, 28 and 40 degrees respectively when set in Off Road height.
Air suspension is also standard across the board and provides an off-road ride height lift of 75mm and better ride comfort across all surfaces. An additional 70mm of lift means the air system can raise the body by a maximum of 145mm when needed, while Elegant Arrival automatically lowers the body by 50mm to aid access. Maximum wade depth is 900mm.
Terrain Response is fitted to all Defender 110 models except the X and First Edition derivatives that benefit from the configurable Terrain Response 2 system.
Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers take advantage of the Defender’s capability by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet and directly ahead of the front wheels, on the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. It's standard on all models.
4: You can pick one of four specification packs
A comprehensive model range is available, with four specification packs including base Defender, S, SE and HSE models. Standard features in all versions include Terrain Response, LED headlights, Connected Navigation, 3D Surround Cameras, 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment, a Driver Condition Monitor plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The S adds 12-way powered front seats (instead of the standard eight-way), a leather gearshift, 12.3-inch high-definition Interactive Driver Display, automatic headlight levelling with High Beam Assist as well as Ebony Grained Leather.
The SE ups the ante with Keyless Entry, ClearSight interior rear view mirror, electric steering adjustment, a 400W 10-speaker Meridian sound system and blind-spot assist.
Step into the HSE and you'll discover niceties such as a sliding panoramic roof, Driver Assist Pack, 14-way heated and cooled Windsor Leather seats and Matrix LED headlights with signature daytime running lights.
Over and above the four specification packs is a top-of-the-line Defender X, which is based on an HSE but adds a black contrast roof and bonnet, Starlight Satin Chrome accents, orange brake calipers, rear recovery eyes, a 700W Meridian Surround Sound System (including a subwoofer), Head-up Display and 14-way Windsor Leather with Steelcut Premium Textile.
A Defender 110 First Edition, available throughout the first year of production, is based on the SE model but adds standout features such as unique First Edition badging, illuminated tread plates, a Black Pack, 20-inch wheels, and a black contrast roof with sliding panoramic glass.
The First Edition also benefits from grained leather upholstery, a refrigerated centre console and domestic plug sockets. It’s available in three exterior colours: Indus Silver, Gondwana Stone or Pangea Green.
5: You can really go to town in terms of customisation
One of the coolest features of the new Defender 110 is the ability to customise it with one of four optional accessory packs.
First up is the Explorer Pack, which bolts on a raised air intake, lightweight Expedition roof rack able to carry up to 132kg, as well as a 24-litre exterior side-mounted gear carrier. Ticking this box also gives you a matte black bonnet decal and wheel arch protection to help ward off the scratchy African bushveld.
The Adventure Pack consists of a portable rinse system for hosing off boots, bikes and wetsuits, a 20-litre Seat Backpack, bright rear scuff plate, front and rear mudflaps, a spare wheel cover, an integrated air compressor ideal for inflating tyres or air mattresses, and the same side-mounted gear carrier you get with the aforementioned 'Explorer Pack.'
A Country Pack equips the Defender with front and rear Classic mudflaps, a full height loadspace partition to prevent items in the rear loadspace from entering the cabin, wheel arch protection, a bright rear scuff plate and the portable rinse system.
Finally, the Urban Pack gives you bright metal pedals, a bright rear scuff plate, a spare wheel cover and front undershield protection.
6: Pricing
Pricing for the new Land Rover Defender 110 range is as follows (including VAT and CO2):
- Defender 110 177kW D240: R1,063,180
- Defender 110 177kW D240 S: R1,109,180
- Defender 110 177kW D240 SE: R1,168,680
- Defender 110 177kW D240 HSE: R1,272,880
- Defender 110 177kW D240 First Edition: R1,273,680
- Defender 110 221kW P300 Standard: R1,066,780
- Defender 110 221kW P300 S: R1,112,780
- Defender 110 221kW P300 SE: R1,172,280
- Defender 110 221kW P300 HSE: R1,276,480
- Defender 110 294kW P400: R1,202,720
- Defender 110 294kW P400 S: R1,239,920
- Defender 110 294kW P400 SE: R1,302,420
- Defender 110 294kW P400 HSE: R1,403,620
- Defender 110 294kW P400 First Edition: R1,392,820
- Defender 110 294kW P400 X: R1,590,220