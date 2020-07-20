Six things you need to know about the new Land Rover Defender 110

3: It promises to deliver off-road

To ensure optimal performance off the beaten track all Defender 110 models come fitted as standard with permanent all-wheel drive, a low-range transfer case and centre differential. An active locking rear differential is available as an option.

This rugged drivetrain is complemented by world-class off road geometry that sees ground clearance of up to 291mm and maximum suspension articulation of 500mm. The Defender 110’s approach, breakover and departure angles are 38, 28 and 40 degrees respectively when set in Off Road height.

Air suspension is also standard across the board and provides an off-road ride height lift of 75mm and better ride comfort across all surfaces. An additional 70mm of lift means the air system can raise the body by a maximum of 145mm when needed, while Elegant Arrival automatically lowers the body by 50mm to aid access. Maximum wade depth is 900mm.

Terrain Response is fitted to all Defender 110 models except the X and First Edition derivatives that benefit from the configurable Terrain Response 2 system.

Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers take advantage of the Defender’s capability by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet and directly ahead of the front wheels, on the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. It's standard on all models.