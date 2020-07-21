WATCH | Ford's 1,030kW electric Mustang in unbridled action

"Anything you can do, I can do electric."

With that catchphrase, the one-off Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype burns rubber and explodes into high-pitched action in a video released by Ford to create hype for the upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

Making its first appearance at a Nascar race soon, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 is an all-electric road rocket that shows just how much performance can be harnessed without using a drop of fuel.

Developed in conjunction with Ford high-performance tuning firm RTR Vehicles, this one-off Mustang Mach-E uses seven electric motors to produce 1,030kW of thrust, along with high downforce to make it ready for the track, drag strip or gymkhana course – anywhere it can show how electric propulsion promises extreme Mustang performance.

In the video, the driver selects "Unbridled" mode on the touchscreen before blasting down a test circuit in a race against a posse of petrol-engined fast Mustangs, including the highly-modified "Hoonigan" Mustang that Ken Block has made famous with his stunt-driving antics in the Gymkhana series on YouTube.