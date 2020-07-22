New Models

LOCAL LAUNCH

Hyundai adds more glamorous new Limited Edition Venue

This is a distinct and new variant of which only 500 units will be made available

22 July 2020 - 14:56 By Phuti Mpyane
The Venue Limited Edition joins the rest of the range that was launched at the end of 2019 as Hyundai's new small sports utility vehicle (SUV).
Image: Supplied

Hyundai SA has announced a new Limited Edition Venue range. It is a more distinctive version of the compact crossover vehicle thanks to a two-tone exterior blue and white roof colour scheme, and it gets a unique interior.

Only 500 units will be made of the Limited Edition, with a beige interior colour theme paired with denim cloth and leather and special 16-inch alloy wheels as standard equipment.

It’s available in three variants with a choice between the Fluid and Glide specification levels.  

The Venue Limited Edition is powered by the three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine with 88kW and 172Nm on tap.

When bought in the Fluid specification it can be paired with either a manual six-speed transmission or a seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT). The flagship Glide variant only comes with the DCT.

Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5l/100km for the manuals and 6,9l/100km for the automatics.

The Limited Edition Venue cabin benefits from a bespoke interior featuring a mix of cloth, leather and denim.
Image: Supplied

The Venue impresses inside with a 60/40 split folding rear seat for the Glide, and the Limited Edition also features a 20.3cm display TFT screen which also serves as a rear view monitor when reversing. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are to be found, as an app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-control, dual USB ports and Bluetooth hands-free phone operation.

Safety and convenience on the move is served by cruise control, Hill Start Assist Control, six airbags, ABS brakes, and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard fitments.

“The Venue was very well received in SA since its launch, and the Limited Edition adds a little more pizazz to the range for customers who are shopping for a small SUV with a stylish exterior, outstanding comfort and convenience levels and a powerful and very efficient turbocharged engine,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai SA.

The new Venue Limited Edition also comes with a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.

Pricing

Venue 1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition manual  - R328,900

Venue 1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition DCT - R360,500

Venue 1.0 TGDI Glide Limited Edition DCT - R385,900

