Hyundai adds more glamorous new Limited Edition Venue

Hyundai SA has announced a new Limited Edition Venue range. It is a more distinctive version of the compact crossover vehicle thanks to a two-tone exterior blue and white roof colour scheme, and it gets a unique interior.

Only 500 units will be made of the Limited Edition, with a beige interior colour theme paired with denim cloth and leather and special 16-inch alloy wheels as standard equipment.

It’s available in three variants with a choice between the Fluid and Glide specification levels.

The Venue Limited Edition is powered by the three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine with 88kW and 172Nm on tap.

When bought in the Fluid specification it can be paired with either a manual six-speed transmission or a seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT). The flagship Glide variant only comes with the DCT.

Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5l/100km for the manuals and 6,9l/100km for the automatics.