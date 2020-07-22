RECAP | Six exciting new cars unveiled over the last fortnight

The automotive product floodgates are showing few signs of narrowing even as the war against Covid-19 wages on.

Locally, with car sales having been under way for some time now as lockdown regulations ease, many have expressed upbeat sentiments about the buoyancy of the market.

Of course, only time will reveal if such positivity translates fully in reality. Luckily, there is no shortage of new metal on the horizon to fuel interest.

Here are half a dozen interesting picks launched either locally or internationally in the past fortnight.

Diesel delight

Regular readers will recall that the Kia Seltos (above) was one of our companions under lockdown. It wowed with its spacious cabin, upmarket finishes and praiseworthy road manners.

Since fuel prices had been at their lowest, we were only too happy to bask in the charms of its boosted petrol engine. Now the range has gained a more frugal turbocharged-diesel version, with a 1,493cc displacement and an output of 86kW and 250Nm. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic (depending on model grade) and prices range between R410,995 and R446,995. The entry-level Seltos 1.6 EX manual kicks off at R380,995.