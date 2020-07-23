Maserati finally enters the electric age with its new Ghibli Hybrid

The Maserati Ghibli — the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 competitor from the Italian stable — has gone mildly electric.

The Ghibli tag is iconic and Maserati’s most exploratory nameplate. During the 1960s the name belonged to a V8 grand tourer, and then in 1992 it was a sports coupe. In the new millennium Ghibli became a luxury sedan, and was the company’s first diesel car in Maserati’s 105-year history.

Now the Ghibli is again breaking boundaries with the launch of the first-ever hybrid vehicle from the trident brand.

The powertrain pairs a turbocharger, a supercharger and 48V alternator to a four-cylinder 2.0l internal combustion engine. There’s a battery too, mounted at the rear of the car where the kinetic energy the car accumulates whether in motion or recovered through regenerative braking is stored.

Early indicators say the Ghibli Hybrid will sip 9.6l/100 urban kilometres and just 8.5l/100km during highway driving.

The performance potential from the total system output of 246kW and 450Nm is claimed as 5.7 seconds from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 255km/h.