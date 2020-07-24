New Models

New Mitsubishi Xpander Cross may be headed to SA

24 July 2020 - 09:00 By Phuti Mpyane
The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is a more muscular looking iteration of the seven-seater Xpander MPV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi has introduced its new Xpander Cross in Vietnam following market introduction in Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

The Xpander Cross is a more rugged version of the Mitsubishi Xpander MPV range that’s built to combine comfortable and pleasant drivability with the practicality of space for seven passengers. The 4,500mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,750mm high MPV has a second and third row of seats that fold down to increase loading space.

Ground clearance is a useful 225mm, 25mm more than its regular Xpander cousin. Despite a front-wheel drive configuration with no low-range gearing, Mitsubishi says it enables users to drive through a wide range of terrains with confidence, yet without compromising on roominess and comfort of MPVs.

The MPV is powered by a 1.5l petrol engine available either in five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions.

Inside the Xpander Cross are a touchscreen main display, Bluetooth, voice control, air conditioning, airbags and more. Though the South African specification is not finalised, in other markets it gets a sunroof, electric adjustable seats, tyre pressure monitor, head-up display and a power tailgate. From a safety on the move aspect expect Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Antilock Brake System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and Hill-Start Assist (HSA).

"We are investigating the all-new Xpander Cross for SA to a wider range of customers who are looking for style, ruggedness and practicality," said Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi SA. The Xpander range has so far sold about 260,000 units in the Southeast Asia region.

