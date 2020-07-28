New Models

New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring

28 July 2020 - 17:02 By Motoring Reporter
A new and heavily camouflaged BMW M3 Sedan in action around the Sachsenring.
A new and heavily camouflaged BMW M3 Sedan in action around the Sachsenring.
Image: Supplied

Variety is the spice of life, which is why BMW has been putting its new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé models to the test not just at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife but also the Sachsenring, located in Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz in Saxony, Germany.

Used by the German Touring Car Masters (DTM) racing series, this 3,670m circuit offers up a challenging mix of hairpin bends, long straights and high-speed sweeps - just what you need for fine-tuning the handling dynamics of high-performance vehicles such as these. 

Set to premiere mid-September, the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé models are powered by newly developed straight six-cylinder engines that promise more performance than ever before. Standard derivatives will produce 353kW and come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile the Competition model makes 375kW and is available exclusively with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

Maximum torque is pegged at 650Nm. While power is delivered exclusively to the rear wheels, BMW's latest M xDrive all-wheel-drive system will be made available at a later date. We think this is most sensible.

Racetracks aside, BMW has also been fettling the suspension and braking technology of these two fiery newcomers on public roads at the BMW Group testing centres in Miramas, France, and the Swedish town of Arjeplog - so expect them to be pleasingly well-rounded and livable when they do hit the streets later this year. 

MORE:

WATCH | 'Ignition TV' reviews the 2020 BMW X3 M Competition

Join 'Ignition TV' presenter Francisco Nwamba for a spirited drive in the fire-breathing BMW X3 M Competition
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW design chief explains that controversial new 4 Series grille

Design is not about pleasing everybody, it’s about standing out, says Domagoj Dukec
Motoring
5 days ago

REVIEW | Ugly 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is hard to like

The number 2 has served as something of an experimental digit for BMW.
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news
  2. Fancy an all-electric Mk1 Golf GTI? VW is working on it Features
  3. BMW design chief explains that controversial new 4 Series grille Features
  4. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  5. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X