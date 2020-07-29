New Models

Gordon Murray T.50 supercar nears completion

The Cosworth V12 engine will rev to a dizzy 12,100rpm, the highest of any production car

29 July 2020 - 12:19 By Phuti Mpyane
SA-born Gordon Murray's T.50 supercar will be fully revealed on August 4, when we'll be able to hear the sound of its high-revving V12 engine.
SA-born Gordon Murray's T.50 supercar will be fully revealed on August 4, when we'll be able to hear the sound of its high-revving V12 engine.
Image: Supplied

Fans of heady high performance brewed the old school way should look forward to August 4 when SA-born Sir Gordon Murray finally reveals his new T.50 supercar.

But the father of the McLaren F1, the BMW-powered supercar that set a 386.4km/h production car speed record in 1998, had other ideas than chasing top velocities this time around.

The T.50's bespoke engine is built by Cosworth and Murray’s uncompromising brief to the company was clear, concise and against the grain of modern supercar build recipes. The engine had to be light, boast the fastest response time of any engine ever built for the road, look as good as a 1960s V12, sound superb and importantly, had to be high-revving.

He wanted a Formula One engine for the road, in a nutshell, and Cosworth has granted him his wish.

The normally aspirated 3.9-litre V12 that’s mated to a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox produces 487.6kW, which is fairly modest by today’s supercar standards but it revs to a giddy 12,100rpm - the highest of any production car. To astonish further, the motor will rev from idle to that zany red line in just 0.3 secs. Its 467Nm torque peaks at 9,000rpm, ensuring a truly unique and visceral driving style.

The T.50 is also expected to weigh less than 1,000kg to give it an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

“The criteria and benchmarks set by Gordon for the T.50 engine comprised one of the toughest engine briefs we’ve ever taken on. It pushes the boundaries in every direction and will surely become as fabled a vehicle as Gordon’s McLaren F1 before it,” said Bruce Wood, Cosworth MD.

Professor Murray claims the three-seater T.50 will have the most advanced aerodynamics of any road car, courtesy of a rear-mounted 400mm fan which rapidly expels the air flowing beneath the car to create a suction effect for greatly increased grip.

More details on the T.50 will be revealed at its August 4 launch.

READ MORE

Six supercars to look forward to in the future

Here are the electrifying performance cars that very few will get to drive but many will dream about
Motoring
3 months ago

Take a virtual walk through Gordon Murray’s car museum

Fans can ‘sit’ in Senna’s F1 car as they examine the life’s work of legendary SA car designer
Motoring
1 year ago

Royal honour for South African-born legend Gordon Murray

Legendary South African-born British automotive designer and engineer, Professor Gordon Murray, has been bestowed a CBE (Commander of the British ...
Motoring
1 year ago

Most read

  1. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  2. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  3. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  4. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news
  5. Fancy an all-electric Mk1 Golf GTI? VW is working on it Features

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X