Renault launches new Sandero Stepway Techroad

Inside the cabin you'll find unique upholstery with blue detailing as well as Renault's fairly intuitive MediaNav infotainment system. Sporting a seven-inch touchscreen, the latter offers smartphone mirroring as is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A rear parking camera is also included to help drivers in and out of tight urban spaces.

Pricing? Well the new Renault Sandero Stepway Techroad will set you back R243,900. This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty together with a standard two-year/30,000km service plan.