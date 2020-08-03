Renault launches new Sandero Stepway Techroad
Renault on Monday unveiled a new variant of its popular Sandero Stepway crossover.
Powered by the French firm's familiar 66kW three-cylinder turbocharged motor, the new Techroad model stands out with a more striking exterior that sees the fitment of bespoke 16-inch alloy wheels and gloss black door mirrors. This newcomer further distinguishes itself with distinctive design decals on the B-pillars and lower sections of the doors.
Inside the cabin you'll find unique upholstery with blue detailing as well as Renault's fairly intuitive MediaNav infotainment system. Sporting a seven-inch touchscreen, the latter offers smartphone mirroring as is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A rear parking camera is also included to help drivers in and out of tight urban spaces.
Pricing? Well the new Renault Sandero Stepway Techroad will set you back R243,900. This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty together with a standard two-year/30,000km service plan.