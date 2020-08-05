Five things to know about the R53m GMA T.50

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) on Tuesday unveiled to the world its insanely lightweight T.50 supercar. Engineered to exceed the McLaren F1 and deliver an involved and puristic driving experience, here are five things you need to know about it.

1: It's one of the lightest supercars on the planet

Weight is a designer's enemy. This is why GMA went to extreme lengths to make the T.50 as light as possible. Its chassis and body has been constructed entirely from high-grade carbon fibre, which provides inherent stiffness and torsional rigidity. The car's body (including the carbon monocoque and all body panels) tips the scales at less than 150kg.

“With the design of our T.50 supercar, we are taking the same focused approach that was applied to the design of the McLaren F1, says Professor Gordon Murray CBE.

“Thanks to modern materials and 30 years of development, we have been able to deliver a far better all-round car in the T.50, while setting its weight at just 986kg, a full 150kg lighter than the F1.”

That 986kg (that's wet weight not dry weight) is an insanely low number in 2020 and GMA did everything it could to stay below the 1,000kg mark. This included fashioning every last nut, bolt and washer from gravity-cheating titanium.