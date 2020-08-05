US modifier turns Jeep bakkie into a super-crawler
Quite the norm in truck and military hauling vehicles, many started taking notice of the 6x6 conversion when Mercedes-AMG turned the G-Class into a 6-wheel centipede a few years ago.
More started appearing in the form of a locally-transformed Toyota Land Cruiser, then Polish vehicle modifier Carlex showed a stunning 6x6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Then along came 6x6 conversions of the Jeep Gladiator, the double cab bakkie engineered from the bones of the venerable Jeep Wrangler and sold in the North American market.
This one’s not an official Jeep product but the industrial efforts of So Flo Jeeps, a Florida, US-based company that specialises in turning Jeep Wranglers into cool-looking Frankensteins
According to company information the SF 6X6G abandons every piece of factory sheet metal except the removable doors and the cargo bed is extended to make room for the additional axle. The 6X6 drivetrain consists of 5.13 axles, and the middle axle is fitted with a Detroit True Track Locker and a 9.0-inch differential. A steering stabiliser is also added to improve steering feel with the suspension mods.
The Gladiator also gets a lift kit that allows for 35cm of wheel travel on each axle and it rides on 38-inch tyres.
So Flo makes no mention of the power plant, but it can use any of the OEM-supplied petrol and diesel V6s. Information also says it can be had with a 6.2l V8 transplant if you so wish, while another modifier, California-based Exotic Custom Motorsports, has shoe-horned a supercharged 6.2l Hellcat V8 into the engine bay of a Wrangler 6X6.
The styling is on point. It’s an aggressive grille with red LED headlights, while the entire truck is said to be coated in a scratch-resistant material made with Kevlar.
This is unlikely the last Gladiator 6X6 conversion we will see. Another Gladiator 6X6 is rumoured to be on the cards. It’s from California based Rezvani Motors, the extreme mods company founded by Iranian-American Ferris Rezvani, who has Hollywood A-list stars as customers.
He is reported to be developing a 6X6 truck called the Hercules. It’s believed this truck will be based on the Jeep Gladiator, seeing that the company’s other creation, the Rezvani Tank, is based on the Jeep Wrangler and powered by a Chrysler HEMI V8.