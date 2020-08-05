New Models

US modifier turns Jeep bakkie into a super-crawler

05 August 2020 - 16:00 By Phuti Mpyane
The Slo Fo Jeep SF 6X6G takes no prisoners.
The Slo Fo Jeep SF 6X6G takes no prisoners.
Image: Supplied

Quite the norm in truck and military hauling vehicles, many started taking notice of the 6x6 conversion when Mercedes-AMG turned the G-Class into a 6-wheel centipede a few years ago.

More started appearing in the form of a locally-transformed Toyota Land Cruiser, then Polish vehicle modifier Carlex showed a stunning 6x6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Then along came 6x6 conversions of the Jeep Gladiator, the double cab bakkie engineered from the bones of the venerable Jeep Wrangler and sold in the North American market.

This one’s not an official Jeep product but the industrial efforts of So Flo Jeeps, a Florida, US-based company that specialises in turning Jeep Wranglers into cool-looking Frankensteins

According to company information the SF 6X6G abandons every piece of factory sheet metal except the removable doors and the cargo bed is extended to make room for the additional axle. The 6X6 drivetrain consists of 5.13 axles, and the middle axle is fitted with a Detroit True Track Locker and a 9.0-inch differential. A steering stabiliser is also added to improve steering feel with the suspension mods.

The Gladiator also gets a lift kit that allows for 35cm of wheel travel on each axle and it rides on 38-inch tyres.

The SF 6X6G abandons every piece of factory sheet metal except the removable doors. The cargo bed is extended to make room for the additional axle.
The SF 6X6G abandons every piece of factory sheet metal except the removable doors. The cargo bed is extended to make room for the additional axle.
Image: Supplied

So Flo makes no mention of the power plant, but it can use any of the OEM-supplied petrol and diesel V6s. Information also says it can be had with a 6.2l V8 transplant if you so wish, while another modifier, California-based Exotic Custom Motorsports, has shoe-horned a supercharged 6.2l Hellcat V8 into the engine bay of a Wrangler 6X6.

The styling is on point. It’s an aggressive grille with red LED headlights, while the entire truck is said to be coated in a scratch-resistant material made with Kevlar.

This is unlikely the last Gladiator 6X6 conversion we will see. Another Gladiator 6X6 is rumoured to be on the cards. It’s from California based Rezvani Motors, the extreme mods company founded by Iranian-American Ferris Rezvani, who has Hollywood A-list stars as customers.

He is reported to be developing a 6X6 truck called the Hercules. It’s believed this truck will be based on the Jeep Gladiator, seeing that the company’s other creation, the Rezvani Tank, is based on the Jeep Wrangler and powered by a Chrysler HEMI V8.

READ MORE:

Pricing for VW's T-Roc starts at just under R500k

Following its SA premiere on June 17 2020, Volkswagen has announced pricing of the T-Roc SUV
Motoring
1 hour ago

Five things to know about the R53m GMA T.50

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) on Tuesday unveiled to the world its insanely lightweight T.50 supercar. Engineered to exceed the McLaren F1 and ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Renault launches new Sandero Stepway Techroad

Renault on Monday unveiled a new variant of its popular Sandero Stepway crossover
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery news
  2. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  3. Motorists, this is how likely you are to be hijacked living in SA Features
  4. Extreme new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is track only supercar New Models
  5. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X