US modifier turns Jeep bakkie into a super-crawler

Quite the norm in truck and military hauling vehicles, many started taking notice of the 6x6 conversion when Mercedes-AMG turned the G-Class into a 6-wheel centipede a few years ago.

More started appearing in the form of a locally-transformed Toyota Land Cruiser, then Polish vehicle modifier Carlex showed a stunning 6x6 version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Then along came 6x6 conversions of the Jeep Gladiator, the double cab bakkie engineered from the bones of the venerable Jeep Wrangler and sold in the North American market.

This one’s not an official Jeep product but the industrial efforts of So Flo Jeeps, a Florida, US-based company that specialises in turning Jeep Wranglers into cool-looking Frankensteins

According to company information the SF 6X6G abandons every piece of factory sheet metal except the removable doors and the cargo bed is extended to make room for the additional axle. The 6X6 drivetrain consists of 5.13 axles, and the middle axle is fitted with a Detroit True Track Locker and a 9.0-inch differential. A steering stabiliser is also added to improve steering feel with the suspension mods.

The Gladiator also gets a lift kit that allows for 35cm of wheel travel on each axle and it rides on 38-inch tyres.