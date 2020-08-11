New Jaguar F-Type range now available in SA, pricing announced
The refreshed Jaguar F-Type range has finally touched down on our shores. With its restyled visage and updated interior, the svelte British sports car is available in both coupé and convertible body styles with a choice of three different engines.
Kicking things off is the entry-level P300 model that packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium motor that's good for 221kW and 400Nm worth of torque. Jaguar claims it will reach 100km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.
Next up is the mid-level P380 fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 engine delivering 280kW and 460Nm. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds and a claimed maximum speed of 275km/h. A mechanical limited-slip differential is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.
Available during the first year of production is a special First Edition version of the all-wheel drive P380. It benefits from 20-inch Diamond Turned alloys, "First Edition" scripting on the door tread plates and aluminium instrument panel finisher, and Windsor leather Performance seats in a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster stitching or Mars Red with Flame stitching. The First Edition is available in Fuji White, Santorini Black or Eiger Grey.
The flagship model of the new F-Type range is the P575 that sports a fire-breathing 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine good for 423kW and 700Nm. This range-topper will hit 100km/h from standstill in 3.7 seconds and run up to a claimed maximum speed of 300km/h.
The all-wheel drive P575 features a recalibrated Quickshift transmission for snappier and more seamless gear changes via the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the SportShift gear selector. It also receives a fettled electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) system as well as a raft of suspension tweaks, including new springs and anti-roll bars. The car's continuously variable dampers benefit from recalibrated valves and control algorithms for improved low speed comfort and high speed control.
Finally, the rear knuckles are now aluminium die castings, which, together with new, larger wheel bearings and revised upper ball joints, increase camber and toe stiffness by 37% and 41% respectively.
All new F-Type models come equipped with active exhaust systems which are switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers who choose P575 will be able to enjoy the new Quiet Start function, which ensures a more subtle, refined sound: the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load. If desired, Quiet Start can be over-ridden by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine.
In terms of interior tech, all new F-Type models come fitted with a 12.3-inch HD TFT instrument cluster with reconfigurable graphics. Drivers have a choice of display themes, including a full-screen navigation map, but in true sports car fashion, the default mode is set to a large central rev counter.
Rich materials such as Windsor leather, Engine Spin metallics and satin-finish Noble Chrome add touches of luxury, and are complemented by beautifully crafted monogram stitch patterns – repeated in the door trims – and Jaguar Leaper or R motifs embossed in the headrests.
Lightweight slimline seats with optional heating and cooling functions come in two forms: Sport and Performance. The P575 model comes with the purest Sports version as standard, while the R and First Edition models get a Performance seat with more pronounced support at shoulder height.
Standard equipment in the R-Dynamic package includes Premium LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, six-way electric seat adjustments, keyless entry, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch interactive instrument cluster, six airbags and a fixed panoramic roof among others.
The range-topping P575 adds Pixel LED headlights, 12-way memory electric seats, Ebony Windsor leather, upsized 20-inch alloys and a R body kit.
Pricing for the new 2020 Jaguar F-Type range is as follows.
Coupé:
F-Type R-Dynamic P300 RWD: R1,243,000
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 RWD: R1,513,700
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 AWD: R1,659,300
F-Type First Edition: R1,659,300
F-Type R P575 AWD: R2,422,700
Convertible:
F-Type R-Dynamic P300 RWD: R1,241,000
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 RWD: R1,511,800
F-Type R-Dynamic P380 AWD: R1,652,800
F-Type First Edition: R1,652,800
F-Type R P575 AWD: R2,421,000