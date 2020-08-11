New Jaguar F-Type range now available in SA, pricing announced

The refreshed Jaguar F-Type range has finally touched down on our shores. With its restyled visage and updated interior, the svelte British sports car is available in both coupé and convertible body styles with a choice of three different engines.

Kicking things off is the entry-level P300 model that packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium motor that's good for 221kW and 400Nm worth of torque. Jaguar claims it will reach 100km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

Next up is the mid-level P380 fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 engine delivering 280kW and 460Nm. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds and a claimed maximum speed of 275km/h. A mechanical limited-slip differential is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.

Available during the first year of production is a special First Edition version of the all-wheel drive P380. It benefits from 20-inch Diamond Turned alloys, "First Edition" scripting on the door tread plates and aluminium instrument panel finisher, and Windsor leather Performance seats in a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster stitching or Mars Red with Flame stitching. The First Edition is available in Fuji White, Santorini Black or Eiger Grey.