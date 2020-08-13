Ford causes a storm with its sporty new Ranger Thunder

Ford SA on Thursday launched its brand-new Ranger Thunder. Based on the Ranger Wildtrak, this flagship special edition comes armed with a range of exterior and interior upgrades for an even more exclusive look and feel.

Available in four colours (Frozen White, Sea Grey, Moondust Silver and Absolute Black), the new Ranger Thunder sports an aggressive visage fitted with LED headlamps, daytime running lights (DRLs) as well as two red "nostrils" set either side of a restyled radiator grille.

Other aesthetic modifications include unique 18-inch ebony black alloy wheels, a sports hoop bolted in behind the rear window and a lockable roller shutter load cover designed to keep your cargo safe from thieving eyes. Underneath it you'll find a handy bed divider.