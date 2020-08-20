Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GT starts limited production run

The first of a limited run of 15 examples of the Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner has been built at Bentley’s ultra-swish and carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, England.

Made to celebrate the firm's record-breaking run at the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (Rhys Millen sent a W12-powered Continental GT up the mountain in 10:18.488 - to date the fastest ever time set by a standard production car), this exclusive new model sports a carbon fibre body kit and eye-catching Radium by Mulliner paintwork, mirroring the colour scheme used on Millen's car.

Gloss black detailing has also been added to the front lower bumper inserts, roof panel, wing mirrors and rear surfaces.

An eye-catching mountain decal is available as an option (five customers have apparently ticked that box).