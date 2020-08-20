New Models

Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GT starts limited production run

20 August 2020 - 16:32 By Motoring Reporter
With its bright green paintwork, the new Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner certainly isn't a car for wallflowers.
Image: Supplied

The first of a limited run of 15 examples of the Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner has been built at Bentley’s ultra-swish and carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, England.

Made to celebrate the firm's record-breaking run at the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (Rhys Millen sent a W12-powered Continental GT up the mountain in 10:18.488 - to date the fastest ever time set by a standard production car), this exclusive new model sports a carbon fibre body kit and eye-catching Radium by Mulliner paintwork, mirroring the colour scheme used on Millen's car.

Gloss black detailing has also been added to the front lower bumper inserts, roof panel, wing mirrors and rear surfaces.

An eye-catching mountain decal is available as an option (five customers have apparently ticked that box).

Massive 22-inch wheels come fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

Other neat details include Acid Green brake disc calipers, Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres with Radium Finish sidewalls and a Pikes Peak logo at the top of each front fender.

Planet-sized 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in Gloss Black are standard, while the "100" grille (a reminder that the Continental GT’s hill climb achievement took place in Bentley’s centenary year) is optional. 

Inside the cabin, Alcantara with contrasting Radium thread stitching adorns much of the soft trim areas, matched with Beluga hide. The steering wheel features a honeycomb stitching design and a centre stripe both in Radium, as per the Pikes Peak GT race car.

Carbon fibre fascias and waistrails are complemented by a Piano Black centre console, all adding to the sporting theme.

The passenger-side fascia features a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track, with five different graphics being used across the 15-car run, along with the record-setting time of 10:18.488.

On the inside, Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching add to the sporty appeal.
Image: Supplied

Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching, Radium contrast binding on the overmats, Pikes Peak treadplates and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish further enhance the interior appeal.

Power is provided by the firm's twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine that produces 467kW and 900Nm worth of torque. Bentley claims that the Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner will hit 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and reach a maximum top speed of 333km/h. 

All 15 of these special editions have already been spoken for by customers as far away as the US and New Zealand. So if you wanted one, well, I guess that's just too darn bad. 

