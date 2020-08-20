Final covers (almost) come off the new BMW M4

Ahead of its official world debut next month, the all-new BMW M4 Coupe was revealed in mildly camouflaged form at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in the run-up to this weekend’s Styrian MotoGP at the circuit.

And yes, it will have “that” grille.

The light camouflage confirms expectations (fears?) that the new M4 will have the controversial giant vertical air intakes first revealed on the new-generation 4 Series Coupe earlier this year. The bucktoothed uber-grille - a nod to the vertical air intakes of past models like the BMW 2000C cars of the 1960s and the 328 of the 1930s - has split opinion and set the Twittersphere ablaze.

Also unveiled at the Red Bull Ring was the car’s racing counterpart, the M4 Coupe GT3, which BMW M Customer Racing Teams will race in various GT series worldwide.

BMW chose the venue because it is title sponsor of this weekend’s BMW M Grand Prix of Styria and a long-term partner of MotoGP organiser Dorna Sports.