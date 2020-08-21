New Models

Volkswagen begins production of ID.4 electric SUV

21 August 2020 - 08:20 By Reuters
Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstätter standing next to the first series vehicle 'made in Saxony' at the start of ID.4 series production in Zwickau.
Image: VW

German car maker Volkswagen AG has begun series production of the ID.4 compact SUV, the second model in a planned family of electric vehicles that will be built and sold around the world, the company said Thursday.

The ID family is the linchpin of the VW brand's ambitious plan to build 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2025. The broader VW Group has said it will spend nearly $40bn (roughly R689,080,000,000) by 2024 to ramp up electric vehicle production in Europe, China and the US.

US production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, near VW's existing factory, is slated for 2022.

Rival General Motors Co has said it expects to build 1 million EVs a year by 2025, mainly in China and the US.

The ID.4 and its companion, the ID.3 hatchback, are built on a dedicated EV platform that Volkswagen calls MEB. The same platform will be shared with Ford Motor Co as part of a broader collaboration with the US car maker.

Ford has said it plans to build at least one new EV in Europe on the MEB platform and is considering a second variant.

Initial production of the ID.4 has begun at VW's plant in Zwickau, Germany, which was converted to build electric vehicles exclusively at a cost of $1.4bn (roughly R24,117,800,000).

Pre-production of the ID.4 has started near Shanghai.

