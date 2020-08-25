New 2020 Mercedes-Benz V300d is now available in SA

Mercedes-Benz SA on Tuesday announced that an all-new model derivative has been added to its popular V-Class range.

Answering the call for more power, the feisty new V300d comes fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that churns out 176kW and 500Nm worth of torque. This motor also sports an overboost function that's programmed to momentarily deliver an extra 30Nm during hard acceleration.

Performance is spirited with Mercedes-Benz claiming a 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 220km/h. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a trick 9G-Tronic automatic transmission that also offers manual shifting via paddles on the steering wheel.

From launch the V300d is offered in three different variants: Avantgarde, Avantgarde with AMG Line and the flagship Exclusive. The latter comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, rear climatised seats and a centre console with a built-in drinks cooler.