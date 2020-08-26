Ford introduces new and more affordable Everest 4x4

Ford SA on Wednesday unveiled its brand new Everest XLT 2.0-litre SiT 4x4.

Now the most affordable all-wheel drive model in the Everest range, this capable seven-seater SUV comes paired to the Blue Oval's advanced single turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 132kW and 420Nm.

Available exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission, Ford claims that it offers improved fuel economy and – attached to a sticker price of R679,400 – value for money.

On the inside, this newcomer offers a fairly generous spread of standard features including Ford's excellent Sync 3 infotainment system with built-in satellite navigation. Linked to an eight-inch touchscreen colour display, along with two USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity, this system also offers support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In addition to launching the new Everest XLT 2.0-litre SiT 4x4 model, Ford SA on Wednesday also announced that all Everest XLT and Limited models will now come equipped with upgraded LED headlamps as standard.