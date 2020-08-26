New Porsche Panamera gets sharper styling, handling and performance

Porsche on Wednesday whipped the silken covers off its fresh new 2020 Panamera.

Basically an updated version of the second-generation model that launched back in 2017, this newcomer hits the road with a number of exterior styling revisions: the most noticeable of which has to be the previously optional "Sport Design" front end with its striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light modules.

In keeping with its jaw-dropping performance, the new flagship Turbo S model benefits from an even more aggressive visage, differentiated by even larger side air intakes and its model-specific double-bar front light modules now being set much further apart.

The rear of the 2020 Panamera sees a revamped light strip that follows seamlessly the contour of the luggage compartment lid to connect the newly designed LED tail light clusters. GTS models sport darkened “Exclusive Design” tail light clusters as standard with dynamic “coming/leaving home” function. On the wheel side of things you might be interested to hear that three new 20- and 21-inch alloys have been added to the range, meaning that customers now have a choice of no less than 10 different wheel designs.