Classic Rolls-Royces Phantom V gets the electric treatment

Would you drive an electric Rolls-Royce? That’s the question Lunaz, a leading maker of electric classic cars, is asking with its creation of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce cars.

The UK-based company’s latest creation is a re-engineered 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, with its original whisper-quiet 6.2l V8 petrol engine replaced by an even quieter electric powertrain.

Lunaz says its electric motor produces 280kW and 700 Nm and the 120kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a 480km range.

Lunaz is adding Rolls-Royce to its line of electrified classic cars, having previously also converted Jaguars and Bentleys into battery-powered models at its Silverstone factory.

Following demand for electrified Phantoms, Lunaz began by creating classic Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds, and clients can specify a range of body styles including four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop head coupé.

The first order of electrified Rolls-Royce cars will be limited to 30 units, with prices starting at £350,000 (R7.8m) for a Silver Cloud and £500,000 (R11m) for a Phantom.

“No car in the world matches a Phantom for presence, style and significance. Through electrification we proudly further the legacy of the ‘best car in the world’, making Rolls-Royce ownership a relevant choice for a new generation,” said David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz

“A Rolls-Royce Phantom by Lunaz is the only built-for-purpose, electric chauffeur-driven car in the world. These cars answer a growing requirement from individuals and the world’s leading institutions for a clean-air alternative”.

It isn’t just a change in power unit. Every car by Lunaz is stripped to the bare metal and fully restored, with customers able to specify their own design and technology features.

The 1961 Phantom V’s original woodwork has been restored and finished with a contemporary satin treatment with with rose gold inlays. Olde-world styling charm is complemented by subtly placed modern technology, including a fully integrated infotainment system with satellite navigation, and a smartphone styled like a 1960s pink Bakelite telephone.

The instrumentation is styled with retro 1960s vibes, with delicate integration of a battery range meter and power gauge. Climate control is also significantly upgraded to incorporate modern air conditioning, and the old fuel caps are repurposed as electric charge points.

A pair of screens behind the privacy division’s picnic tables allow rear occupants to watch films and mirror screens from mobile devices. A bar service in the rear has been custom built to fit the owner’s favourite brand of tequila.

Famous owners of the original Rolls-Royce Phantom V include Prince Charles and John Lennon. The singer owned two of them, including one painted in the colours of a gypsy wagon.