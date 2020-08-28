'Junior' Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch rolls into town

Having recently launched the fire-breathing Mercedes-AMG A45 S as SA's fastest hatchback, the German carmaker has followed up with the A35 as a slightly softer high-performance model.

The car's available as a hatchback, sedan and CLA four-door coupe, all sharing the same engine and with power fed via Merc's 4Matic variable all-wheel drive system and an AMG Speedshift DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission.

Though it doesn't reach the lofty heights of the A45's 310kW and 500Nm outputs, the A35's four-cylinder 2-litre petrol turbo engine still cranks out a decent 225kW and 400Nm. That pitches it directly against cars like the VW Golf R, Honda Civic Type R and BMW M135i xDrive.

The factory claims the A35 hatchback will scoot from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds, while the sedan will achieve the feat in 4.8 secs and the CLA in 4.9. All versions are electronically governed to top speeds of 250km/h.

Mercedes-AMG says the A35 offers an attractive entry point into the AMG stable for younger target groups looking for a high level of performance and style. This entry point costs a hefty R841,000 for the A35 hatch, R850,000 for the sedan and R948,000 for the CLA coupe - however that's still a price saving over the full-fat A45 S versions which sell for R1,101,100 (hatch) and R1,211,000 (CLA).

The Mercedes-AMG A35 offers drivers a selection of five driving programmes - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual - which change parameters such as the response of the engine and transmission.

Firmed-up AMG suspension comes standard, but for extra money drivers can opt for an Adaptive Damping System with three different suspension control modes that soften or stiffen the ride.